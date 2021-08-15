Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 829 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

