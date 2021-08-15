Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,269.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 243,337 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after purchasing an additional 249,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

