Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $567,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,307,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

