Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $40,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $50.41 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

