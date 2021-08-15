Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Sells $3,160,500.00 in Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

