Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

SMMCF opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

