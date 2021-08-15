Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.57.

SMU.UN stock opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.58 and a 1-year high of C$21.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

