Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SUHJY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 78,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,076. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

