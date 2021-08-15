Sun (New) Tops 1-Day Volume of $388.53 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $208.25 million and $388.53 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015317 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

