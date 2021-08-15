Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 882 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. 1,282,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01.

