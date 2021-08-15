Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 25,644 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.65% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 103,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

BRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

