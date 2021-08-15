Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

