Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

