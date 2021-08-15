Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 3,476,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

