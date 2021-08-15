Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 48.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 6,557,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.62. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

