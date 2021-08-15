Swerve Reaches Market Cap of $13.20 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Swerve has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.61 or 0.00859392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,470,329 coins and its circulating supply is 14,319,874 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

