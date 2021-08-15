Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 72.5% in July

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swisscom stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

