SWYFT (SWYFTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,893.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $17,541.95 and approximately $4,893.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00865539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00109051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044676 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

