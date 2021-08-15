SYNC Network Hits One Day Volume of $31,085.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $31,085.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00442957 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003319 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.00 or 0.01545558 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,877,050 coins and its circulating supply is 118,877,114 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

