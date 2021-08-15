Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.