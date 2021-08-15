TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of TAL opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

