Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,392,000 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the July 15th total of 988,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

TNEYF opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNEYF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

