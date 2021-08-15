Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $48,059.19 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $48,059.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TARS. Raymond James raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

