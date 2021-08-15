TD Securities Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.18.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.71 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.23.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.