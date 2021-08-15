TD Securities Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$18.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price (up from C$12.00) on shares of Cineplex in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.19.

Cineplex stock opened at C$13.37 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

