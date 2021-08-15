Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

TGLS opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

