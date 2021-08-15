Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

