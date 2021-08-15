Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.