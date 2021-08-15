Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 168.94%.

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in the designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

