Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

