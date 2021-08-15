Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $717.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.33 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $660.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

