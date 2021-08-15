Tether Market Cap Tops $63.40 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $63.40 billion and $73.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00153970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.16 or 1.00455683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00877855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.07 or 0.07117966 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 63,346,734,131 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

