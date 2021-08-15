Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,416 shares of company stock worth $3,396,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $1,979,000. S&T Bank PA increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 80,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Tetra Tech by 76.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.19. 142,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

