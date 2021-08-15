Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,416 shares of company stock worth $3,396,911. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $140.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

