Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 7,959,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

