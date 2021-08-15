Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after purchasing an additional 447,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,343,991. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $138.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

