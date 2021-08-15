Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

HUBB opened at $206.94 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

