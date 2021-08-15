Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $342.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.45. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

