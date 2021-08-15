Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 248 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

Shares of AON stock opened at $277.24 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $277.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

