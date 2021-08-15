TFC Financial Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TFC Financial Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

