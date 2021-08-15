TFC Financial Management Has $89,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TFC Financial Management reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 500,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,599. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

