TFC Financial Management Invests $43,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,570. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

