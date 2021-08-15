TFC Financial Management Makes New $25.79 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,791,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 8.8% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

DFAT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. 159,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,372. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.