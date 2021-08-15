TFC Financial Management Makes New $946,000 Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Broadstone Net Lease makes up approximately 0.3% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

BNL traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 565,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 57.28. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

