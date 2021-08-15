TFC Financial Management Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TFC Financial Management trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,651. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

