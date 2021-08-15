TFC Financial Management Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TFC Financial Management lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.83. 561,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

