The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $234.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.89. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

