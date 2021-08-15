The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.45.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $627,049,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after buying an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $114,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.