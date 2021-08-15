The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

