The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €111.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI opened at €88.25 ($103.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €90.81. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.